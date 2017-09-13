Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228565
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Ward

Patricia Cazier
Eastbrook Healthcare 17322 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44112

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 GRD 228565—Re: Patricia Cazier. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
