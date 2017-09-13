Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228565
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 12, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Ward
Patricia Cazier
Eastbrook Healthcare 17322 Euclid AvenueCleveland OH 44112
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 GRD 228565—Re: Patricia Cazier. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
