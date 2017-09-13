Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228567
- Date Died
- July 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Patricia Baker
7123 Lee DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Ralph J. Baker
7123 Lee DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Friday, July 7, 2017
Fiduciary
Patricia Baker
7123 Lee DriveParma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131
Surviving Spouse
Patricia Baker
7123 Lee DriveParma OH 44134
Text2017 EST 228567—Estate of Ralph J. Baker. Application to administer estate filed. T. A. Boyko, atty.
