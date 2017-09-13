Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228567
Date Died
July 7, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Patricia Baker
7123 Lee Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Andrew Boyko
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Ralph J. Baker
7123 Lee Drive
Parma OH 44134

Fiduciary

Patricia Baker
7123 Lee Drive
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Timothy Andrew Boyko
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131

Surviving Spouse

Patricia Baker
7123 Lee Drive
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 228567—Estate of Ralph J. Baker. Application to administer estate filed. T. A. Boyko, atty.
