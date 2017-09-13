Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228569
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$200,000.00
Date Died
August 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dolores C. Salovon
7559 Farnum Avenue
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, August 5, 2017

Applicant

Harry G. Yoder
10000 Running Brook Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Fiduciary

Harry G. Yoder
10000 Running Brook Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 228569—Estate of Dolores C. Salovon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
