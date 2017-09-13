Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228569
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $200,000.00
- Date Died
- August 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dolores C. Salovon
7559 Farnum AvenueMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, August 5, 2017
Applicant
Harry G. Yoder
10000 Running Brook DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary
Harry G. Yoder
10000 Running Brook DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 228569—Estate of Dolores C. Salovon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
