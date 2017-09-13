Date Filed Wednesday, September 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228569 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $200,000.00 Date Died August 5, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228569—Estate of Dolores C. Salovon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.