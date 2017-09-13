Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228571
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 27, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Edward Morgan Anderson
1223 West Sixth Street
Cleveland OH 44113
New Name's Attorney
Maria Antoinette Smith
Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
1223 W Sixth St
Cleveland OH 44113

Old Name

Edward Morgan Thomas
1223 West Sixth Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 MSC 228571—Re: Edward Morgan Thomas. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 