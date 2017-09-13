Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228571
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 27, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Edward Morgan Anderson
1223 West Sixth StreetCleveland OH 44113
New Name's Attorney
Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
1223 W Sixth St
Cleveland OH 44113
Old Name
Edward Morgan Thomas
1223 West Sixth StreetCleveland OH 44113
Text2017 MSC 228571—Re: Edward Morgan Thomas. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
