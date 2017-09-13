Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228576
Date Died
October 21, 2001
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 23, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Louise Brewton
17709 Garden Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Sunday, October 21, 2001

Applicant

Lilann Brewton
19655 Rockside Rd., Apt. 1504
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 228576—Estate of Louise Brewton. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
