Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228576
- Date Died
- October 21, 2001
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 23, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Louise Brewton
17709 Garden Blvd.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Sunday, October 21, 2001
Applicant
Lilann Brewton
19655 Rockside Rd., Apt. 1504Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 228576—Estate of Louise Brewton. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
