Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228580
Date Died
December 17, 2012
Filing Code
TAXNT22

Decedent

William L. Nolan
8103 Kenilworth Ave.
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Monday, December 17, 2012

Applicant

Rosemarie Nolan
8103 Kenilworth Ave.
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Steven Telich
Mark S. Telich, Attorney at Law
782 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 EST 228580—Estate of William L. Nolan. Estate tax form 22 filed. M. S. Telich, atty.
