Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228580
- Date Died
- December 17, 2012
- Filing Code
- TAXNT22
Decedent
William L. Nolan
8103 Kenilworth Ave.Parma OH 44129
Date Died :Monday, December 17, 2012
Applicant
Rosemarie Nolan
8103 Kenilworth Ave.Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Mark S. Telich, Attorney at Law
782 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119
Text2017 EST 228580—Estate of William L. Nolan. Estate tax form 22 filed. M. S. Telich, atty.
