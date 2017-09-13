Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228583
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Adrian Sc Bello
3149 Avondale Rd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Applicant

Marion Rudd
3749 Avondale Road
Woodmere OH 44122

Biological Father

Adrian Bello Jr
165 Center Rd.
Bedford OH 44146

Biological Mother

Monique Rudd
2037 Murray Hill
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 GRD 228583—Re: Adrain Sc Bello III. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 