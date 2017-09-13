Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228583
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 12, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Adrian Sc Bello
3149 Avondale Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant
Marion Rudd
3749 Avondale RoadWoodmere OH 44122
Biological Father
Adrian Bello Jr
165 Center Rd.Bedford OH 44146
Biological Mother
Monique Rudd
2037 Murray HillCleveland OH 44106
Text2017 GRD 228583—Re: Adrain Sc Bello III. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
