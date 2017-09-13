Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228584
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 26, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Kinsley Cheyenne Macfarlane
16310 Richard Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Old Name

Kinsley Cheyenne Morales
16310 Richard Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Applicant

Crystal Ann Macfarlane
16310 Richard Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Text

2017 MSC 228584—Re: Kinsley Cheyenne Morales. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
