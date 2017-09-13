Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228584
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 26, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Kinsley Cheyenne Macfarlane
16310 Richard DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Old Name
Kinsley Cheyenne Morales
16310 Richard DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant
Crystal Ann Macfarlane
16310 Richard DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Text2017 MSC 228584—Re: Kinsley Cheyenne Morales. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
