Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228585
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 5, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Jawon Muhammad
529 Lamson Ave.Bedford OH 44146
Board of Education
Bedford Board Of Education
Natural Mother
Johnetta Porter
3341 M.l.k. DriveCleveland OH 44104
Ward
Daelin Porter
529 Lamson Ave.Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 GRD 228585—Re: Daelin Porter. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.