Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228585
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 5, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Jawon Muhammad
529 Lamson Ave.
Bedford OH 44146

Board of Education

Bedford Board Of Education

Natural Mother

Johnetta Porter
3341 M.l.k. Drive
Cleveland OH 44104

Ward

Daelin Porter
529 Lamson Ave.
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 GRD 228585—Re: Daelin Porter. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
