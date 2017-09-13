Date Filed Wednesday, September 13, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228586 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 5, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 228586—Re: Destiny Porter. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.