Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228586
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 5, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Destiny Porter
3676 E. 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Natural Mother

Johnetta Porter
3341 M.l.k. Drive
Cleveland OH 44104

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Applicant

Akima Muhammad
3676 E. 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 228586—Re: Destiny Porter. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
