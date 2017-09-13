Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228586
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 5, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Destiny Porter
3676 E. 154th St.Cleveland OH 44120
Natural Mother
Johnetta Porter
3341 M.l.k. DriveCleveland OH 44104
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Applicant
Akima Muhammad
3676 E. 154th St.Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 228586—Re: Destiny Porter. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
