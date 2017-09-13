Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228588
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $52,000.00
- Date Died
- September 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Cheryl Long
8108 Karl Rd.Alexandria VA 22308
Decedent
Eugene P. Gehri
25050 Picone LnBedford Hts. OH 44146
Text2017 EST 228588—Estate of Eugene P. Gehri. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $52,000.00.
