Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228588
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$52,000.00
Date Died
September 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Cheryl Long
8108 Karl Rd.
Alexandria VA 22308

Decedent

Eugene P. Gehri
25050 Picone Ln
Bedford Hts. OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 228588—Estate of Eugene P. Gehri. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $52,000.00.
