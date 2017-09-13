Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228590
Date Died
July 8, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

William Stockdale
24075 Lantern Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Raymond H. Stockdale
24075 Lantern Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Saturday, July 8, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228590—Estate of Raymond H. Stockdale. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 