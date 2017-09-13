Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228590
- Date Died
- July 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
William Stockdale
24075 Lantern DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Raymond H. Stockdale
24075 Lantern DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Saturday, July 8, 2017
Text2017 EST 228590—Estate of Raymond H. Stockdale. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
