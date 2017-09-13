Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228591
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 30, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Nadia N. Sarkis
4022 West 166th StreetCleveland OH 44135
New Name
Michael Hamid Sarkis
4022 West 166th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Old Name
Michal Hamid Sarkis
4022 West 166th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Text2017 MSC 228591—Re: Michal Hamid Sarkis. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
