Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228592
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 10, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Carmen Morrow
1305 E. 142nd Street
Cleveland OH 44112

Natural Mother

Akilah S. Ross
15440 Calcutta Ave (Dn)
Cleveland OH 44110

Ward

Atriel D. Morrow
1305 E. 142nd Street
East Cleveland OH 44112

Natural Father

Marquez D. Morrow
1305 E. 142nd St (Dn)
Brunswick OH 44212

Next of Kin

Jordan Morrow
3439 E. Brainard Rd Apt. 107
Woodmere OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 228592—Re: Atriel D. Morrow. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
