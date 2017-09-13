Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228592
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 10, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Carmen Morrow
1305 E. 142nd StreetCleveland OH 44112
Natural Mother
Akilah S. Ross
15440 Calcutta Ave (Dn)Cleveland OH 44110
Ward
Atriel D. Morrow
1305 E. 142nd StreetEast Cleveland OH 44112
Natural Father
Marquez D. Morrow
1305 E. 142nd St (Dn)Brunswick OH 44212
Next of Kin
Jordan Morrow
3439 E. Brainard Rd Apt. 107Woodmere OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 228592—Re: Atriel D. Morrow. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
