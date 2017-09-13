Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228593
Date Died
August 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 2, 2017 2:15 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Timothy A. Thomas
306 Plymouth Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Beverly E. Thomas
306 Plymouth Drive
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Friday, August 4, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228593—Estate of Beverly E. Thomas. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 2, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. L. G. Beebe, atty.
