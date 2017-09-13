Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228593
- Date Died
- August 4, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 2, 2017 2:15 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Timothy A. Thomas
306 Plymouth DriveBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Beverly E. Thomas
306 Plymouth DriveBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Friday, August 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 228593—Estate of Beverly E. Thomas. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 2, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. L. G. Beebe, atty.
