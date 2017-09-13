Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228594
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Sandra Mujahiddin
1320 East 279th Street; Apt. 48
Euclid OH 44132

Applicant

Rowena R. Pritchett
1320 East 279th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Next of Kin

Traci Sutton
1662 Hilcrest Rd., 2nd Floor
Cleveland OH 44118

Next of Kin

Tamara Pritchett
19101 Hilliard #6
Rocky River OH 44116

Next of Kin

Nedric Pritchett
1662 Hilcrest Rd., 1st Floor
Cleveland OH 44118

Text

2017 GRD 228594—Re: Sandra Mujahiddin. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
