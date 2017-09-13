Date Filed Wednesday, September 13, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228594 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 12, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 228594—Re: Sandra Mujahiddin. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.