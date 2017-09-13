Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228594
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 12, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Sandra Mujahiddin
1320 East 279th Street; Apt. 48Euclid OH 44132
Applicant
Rowena R. Pritchett
1320 East 279th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Next of Kin
Traci Sutton
1662 Hilcrest Rd., 2nd FloorCleveland OH 44118
Next of Kin
Tamara Pritchett
19101 Hilliard #6Rocky River OH 44116
Next of Kin
Nedric Pritchett
1662 Hilcrest Rd., 1st FloorCleveland OH 44118
Text2017 GRD 228594—Re: Sandra Mujahiddin. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
