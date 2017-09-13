Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228595
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 3, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

A'narion Kar'tier De'leon King
746 East 249th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Applicant

Marjorie Ann Mitchell
746 East 246th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 GRD 228595—Re: A'narion Kar'tier De'leon King. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 