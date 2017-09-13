Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228595
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 3, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
A'narion Kar'tier De'leon King
746 East 249th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Applicant
Marjorie Ann Mitchell
746 East 246th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Text2017 GRD 228595—Re: A'narion Kar'tier De'leon King. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
