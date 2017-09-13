Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228596
Date Died
June 4, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Lyle A. Zahl
32165 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Saturday, June 4, 2016

Applicant

Michael Reed Steininger
32240 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
John Anthony Grecol
Bremke Law, LLC
124 Middle Ave., Suite 900
Elyria OH 44035

Text

2017 EST 228596—Estate of Lyle A. Zahl. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Grecol, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 