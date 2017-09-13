Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228596
- Date Died
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Lyle A. Zahl
32165 Bainbridge RoadSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Saturday, June 4, 2016
Applicant
Michael Reed Steininger
32240 Bainbridge RoadSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Bremke Law, LLC
124 Middle Ave., Suite 900
Elyria OH 44035
Text2017 EST 228596—Estate of Lyle A. Zahl. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Grecol, atty.
