Date Filed Thursday, September 14, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC228599 Hearing MISCELLANEOUS HEARING Oct 24, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code ATSS

Text 2017 MSC 228599—Re: A Walker. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. W. Mastrantonio, atty.