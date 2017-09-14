Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228599
- Hearing
-
MISCELLANEOUS HEARINGOct 24, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ATSS
Applicant
Cbs Settlement Funding Llc
181 Washington St Suite 375Conshohocken PA 19428
Applicant's Attorney
Niekamp, Weisensell, Mutersbaugh & MaLLP
23 S. Main St.
Akron OH 44308-1322
In Re:
A Walker
867 Greyton RoadCleveland OH 44112
Text2017 MSC 228599—Re: A Walker. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. S. W. Mastrantonio, atty.
About your information and the public record.