Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228600
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Ward

Alfred Brown
The V.a. Medical Center, 10701 East Blvd
Cleveland OH 44106

Next of Kin

Rebecca Grant
24480 Eldridge Ave.
Cleveland OH 44146

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 GRD 228600—Re: Alfred Brown Jr. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
