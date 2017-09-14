Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228600
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 12, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Ward
Alfred Brown
The V.a. Medical Center, 10701 East BlvdCleveland OH 44106
Next of Kin
Rebecca Grant
24480 Eldridge Ave.Cleveland OH 44146
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 GRD 228600—Re: Alfred Brown Jr. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
