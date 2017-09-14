Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228601
- Date Died
- June 28, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 27, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
James A. Dunson
21851 Center Ridge Rd., Ste 410Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Judith A. Cullen
4325 Green RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 228601—Estate of Judith A. Cullen. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
