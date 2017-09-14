Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228601
Date Died
June 28, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 27, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

James A. Dunson
21851 Center Ridge Rd., Ste 410
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Judith A. Cullen
4325 Green Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 228601—Estate of Judith A. Cullen. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
