Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228604
- Filing Code
- CVP
Conservatee
Helen K. Papp
9109 Ansonia AvenueBrooklyn OH 44144
Conservatee's Attorney
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Proposed Conservator
Robert Papp
9109 Ansonia AvenueBrooklyn OH 44144
Proposed Conservator's Attorney
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Text2017 GRD 228604—Re: Helen K. Papp. Application for conservatorship of person only filed. M. J. D. Lynch, atty.
