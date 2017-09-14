Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228604
Filing Code
CVP

Conservatee

Helen K. Papp
9109 Ansonia Avenue
Brooklyn OH 44144
Conservatee's Attorney
Matthew Joseph Dumont Lynch
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Proposed Conservator

Robert Papp
9109 Ansonia Avenue
Brooklyn OH 44144
Proposed Conservator's Attorney
Matthew Joseph Dumont Lynch
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Text

2017 GRD 228604—Re: Helen K. Papp. Application for conservatorship of person only filed. M. J. D. Lynch, atty.
