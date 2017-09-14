Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228606
Date Died
July 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Patrick T. Masterson
21896 River Oaks Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Saturday, July 15, 2017

Applicant

Bryan H. Masterson
16803 Woodbury Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Jaclyn Lara Matayoshi Vary
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228606—Estate of Patrick T. Masterson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. M. Vary, atty.
