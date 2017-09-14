Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228606
- Date Died
- July 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patrick T. Masterson
21896 River Oaks Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Saturday, July 15, 2017
Applicant
Bryan H. Masterson
16803 Woodbury Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228606—Estate of Patrick T. Masterson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. M. Vary, atty.
