Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228609
Date Died
July 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Denise Coyne
210 Fox Lane
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Decedent

Ernest Defoy
280 North Commons Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44143

Fiduciary

Ernest D. Defoy

Surviving Spouse

Tulia Defoy
280 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228609—Estate of Ernest Defoy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
