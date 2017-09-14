Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228609
- Date Died
- July 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Denise Coyne
210 Fox LaneChagrin Falls OH 44022
Decedent
Ernest Defoy
280 North Commons Blvd.Cleveland OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Fiduciary
Ernest D. Defoy
Surviving Spouse
Tulia Defoy
280 North Commons Blvd.Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228609—Estate of Ernest Defoy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
