Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228610
- Date Died
- August 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
Byron L. Coffman
1650 County Line RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant
Robert M. Lustig
526 Superior Ave E. #320Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co, LPA
615 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114-1964
Commissioner
Robert M. Lustig
526 Superior Ave E. #320Cleveland OH 44114
Commissioner's Attorney
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co, LPA
615 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114-1964
Text2017 EST 228610—Estate of Byron L. Coffman. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. R. M. Lustig, atty.
