Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228610
Date Died
August 23, 2017
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

Byron L. Coffman
1650 County Line Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Applicant

Robert M. Lustig
526 Superior Ave E. #320
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Michael Lustig
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co, LPA
615 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114-1964

Commissioner

Robert M. Lustig
526 Superior Ave E. #320
Cleveland OH 44114
Commissioner's Attorney
Robert Michael Lustig
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co, LPA
615 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114-1964

Text

2017 EST 228610—Estate of Byron L. Coffman. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. R. M. Lustig, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 