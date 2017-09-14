Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228611
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$800,000.00
Date Died
August 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Evelyn R. Marolt
20997 Lake Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Applicant

Jeffrey J. Marolt
105 Cunningham Court
Cary NC 27511
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Carter Cruse
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145

Fiduciary

Jeffrey J. Marolt
105 Cunningham Court
Cary NC 27511
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brian Carter Cruse
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 228611—Estate of Evelyn R. Marolt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $800,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. C. Cruse, atty.
