Date Filed Thursday, September 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228611 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $800,000.00 Date Died August 8, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228611—Estate of Evelyn R. Marolt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $800,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. C. Cruse, atty.