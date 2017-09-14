Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228611
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $800,000.00
- Date Died
- August 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Evelyn R. Marolt
20997 Lake RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Applicant
Jeffrey J. Marolt
105 Cunningham CourtCary NC 27511
Applicant's Attorney
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145
Fiduciary
Jeffrey J. Marolt
105 Cunningham CourtCary NC 27511
Fiduciary's Attorney
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145
Text2017 EST 228611—Estate of Evelyn R. Marolt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $800,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. C. Cruse, atty.
