Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228614
Date Died
November 18, 2015
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Joseph F. Lascio
15406 Parkgrove Avenue
Cleveland OH 44110

Applicant

Teresa M. Luikart
32918 Lake Shore Blvd.
Eastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Kimberly J. Baranovich
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
38027 Eulid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 228614—Estate of Joseph F. Lascio Jr. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. K. J. Baranovich, atty.
