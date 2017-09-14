Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228614
- Date Died
- November 18, 2015
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Joseph F. Lascio
15406 Parkgrove AvenueCleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Applicant
Teresa M. Luikart
32918 Lake Shore Blvd.Eastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
38027 Eulid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 228614—Estate of Joseph F. Lascio Jr. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. K. J. Baranovich, atty.
