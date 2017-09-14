Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228615
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Teresa M. Luikart
32918 Lake Shore Blvd.
Eastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Kimberly J. Baranovich
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
38027 Eulid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Joyce M. Lascio
15406 Parkgrove Avenue
Cleveland OH 44110

Fiduciary

Text

2017 EST 228615—Estate of Joyce M. Lascio. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. J. Baranovich, atty.
