Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228615
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Teresa M. Luikart
32918 Lake Shore Blvd.Eastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
38027 Eulid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Joyce M. Lascio
15406 Parkgrove AvenueCleveland OH 44110
Fiduciary
Teresa M. Luikart
32918 Lake Shore Blvd.Willowick OH 44095
Text2017 EST 228615—Estate of Joyce M. Lascio. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. J. Baranovich, atty.
