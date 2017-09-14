Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228616
Date Died
March 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John N. Mccarthy
29781 Lafayette Way
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Friday, March 24, 2017

Applicant

Timothy J. Mccarthy
32443 Lake Road
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Gwen Perry
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 228616—Estate of John N. McCarthy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. Perry, atty.
