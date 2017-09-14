Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228616
- Date Died
- March 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John N. Mccarthy
29781 Lafayette WayWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
Timothy J. Mccarthy
32443 Lake RoadAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 228616—Estate of John N. McCarthy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. Perry, atty.
