Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228617
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Ameer Mitchell
1841 Roxbury Rd.East Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant
Navetta Clark
1841 Roxbury Rd.East Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Eshelman Legal Group, LLC
263 Portage Trail Ext. W.
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223
Text2017 EST 228617—Estate of Ameer Mitchell. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. Wright, atty.
