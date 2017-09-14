Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228617
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 11, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Ameer Mitchell
1841 Roxbury Rd.
East Cleveland OH 44112

Applicant

Navetta Clark
1841 Roxbury Rd.
East Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
John Charles Wright
Eshelman Legal Group, LLC
263 Portage Trail Ext. W.
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223

Text

2017 EST 228617—Estate of Ameer Mitchell. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. Wright, atty.
