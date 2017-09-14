Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228618
- Date Died
- April 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Dolores M. Shannon
7089 Wilson Mills RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Decedent
Thomas V. Shannon
7089 Wilson Mills RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Monday, April 24, 2017
Text2017 EST 228618—Estate of Thomas V. Shannon. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. F. E. Jochum, atty.
