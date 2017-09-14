Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228618
Date Died
April 24, 2017
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Dolores M. Shannon
7089 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Decedent

Thomas V. Shannon
7089 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Monday, April 24, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228618—Estate of Thomas V. Shannon. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. F. E. Jochum, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 