Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228623
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 10, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Joseph N. Isabella
15834 Edgecliff
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Daniel Deliberato
The Deliberato Law Center, LLC
6140 West Creek Road
Independence OH 44131

Ward

Angela M. Isabella
20770 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 GRD 228623—Re: Angela M. Isabella. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. D. Deliberato, atty.
