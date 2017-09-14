Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228623
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 10, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Joseph N. Isabella
15834 EdgecliffCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
The Deliberato Law Center, LLC
6140 West Creek Road
Independence OH 44131
Ward
Angela M. Isabella
20770 Lorain Rd.Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 GRD 228623—Re: Angela M. Isabella. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. D. Deliberato, atty.
