Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228629
Date Died
June 16, 2017
Filing Code
500NC

Decedent

Anna Marie Strinka
150 Cleveland Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Applicant

Maryann Dombrowski
570 Palomino Trail
Aurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Daniel Deliberato
The Deliberato Law Center, LLC
6140 West Creek Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 228629—Estate of Anna Marie Strinka. M. D. Deliberato, atty.
