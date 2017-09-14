Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228630
Date Died
July 17, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Theresa M. Trivisonno
3 Homewood Way
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Monday, July 17, 2017

Applicant

Madeline Heiss
6643 Indiana Ave.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 228630—Estate of Theresa M. Trivisonno. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
