Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228630
- Date Died
- July 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Theresa M. Trivisonno
3 Homewood WayRichmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant
Madeline Heiss
6643 Indiana Ave.Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 228630—Estate of Theresa M. Trivisonno. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
