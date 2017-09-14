Date Filed Thursday, September 14, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228631 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 10, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 228631—Re: Allontee Robinson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.