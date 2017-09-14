Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228631
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Venaya Jones
33205 Rockford Dr.
Solon OH 44139

Ward

Allontee Robinson
33205 Rockford Dr.
Solon OH 44139

Biological Mother

Nagala Robinson
6871 Ames Rd #417
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 GRD 228631—Re: Allontee Robinson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
