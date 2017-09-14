Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228631
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 10, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Venaya Jones
33205 Rockford Dr.Solon OH 44139
Ward
Allontee Robinson
33205 Rockford Dr.Solon OH 44139
Biological Mother
Nagala Robinson
6871 Ames Rd #417Parma OH 44129
Text2017 GRD 228631—Re: Allontee Robinson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.