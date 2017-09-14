Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, September 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228634
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $60,000.00
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Robert Meeker
32415 Center Ridge RoadNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Catherine M. Miller
3467 Grafton AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 228634—Estate of Catherine M. Miller. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. S. Lipman, atty.
