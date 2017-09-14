Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228634
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$60,000.00
Date Died
July 12, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Robert Meeker
32415 Center Ridge Road
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Catherine M. Miller
3467 Grafton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Fiduciary

Robert Meeker
32415 Center Ridge Road
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 228634—Estate of Catherine M. Miller. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. S. Lipman, atty.
