Date Filed Thursday, September 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228634 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $60,000.00 Date Died July 12, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228634—Estate of Catherine M. Miller. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. S. Lipman, atty.