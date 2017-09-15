Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228637
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 10, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Lasandra Williams
10112 Columbia Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

Sharrece Williams
1263 East 112th St.
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

John L. Williams
2122 Miami Rd.
Euclid OH 44117

Other

Carla Duncan
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman Road
Cleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

John L. Williams
9706 Columbia Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 GRD 228637—Re: John L. Williams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
