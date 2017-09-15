Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228640
- Date Died
- June 23, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGNov 1, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Albert M. Rogerson
16934 Brittany PlaceStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Friday, June 23, 2017
Applicant
Adam Rogerson
4522 Ridgestone WayMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 228640—Estate of Albert M. Rogerson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
