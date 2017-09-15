Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228640
Date Died
June 23, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Nov 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Albert M. Rogerson
16934 Brittany Place
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Friday, June 23, 2017

Applicant

Adam Rogerson
4522 Ridgestone Way
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 228640—Estate of Albert M. Rogerson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
