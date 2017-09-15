Date Filed Friday, September 15, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228640 Date Died June 23, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Nov 1, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228640—Estate of Albert M. Rogerson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Nov. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. T. Karl, atty.