Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228644
- Date Died
- June 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Tracy Richardson Sisson
1159 Yellowstone RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant
Laurence I. Sisson
1159 Yellowstone RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Alan J. Rapoport, Attorney at Law
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 228644—Estate of Tracy Richardson Sisson. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. J. Rapoport, atty.
