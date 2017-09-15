Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228644
Date Died
June 28, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Tracy Richardson Sisson
1159 Yellowstone Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Date Died :Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Applicant

Laurence I. Sisson
1159 Yellowstone Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Alan Jack Rapoport
Alan J. Rapoport, Attorney at Law
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 228644—Estate of Tracy Richardson Sisson. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. J. Rapoport, atty.
