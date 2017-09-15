Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228648
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Lisa Gannon
5 Maple StreetCleveland OH 44110
Defendant
James Marchese
4250 West 202nd StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Defendant
Wade Steen
1219 Ontario StreetCleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Phyllis Marchese
c/o 27601 Westchester Parkway, West Bay CenterWestlake OH 44145
Plaintiff
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Avenue, #555Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Text2017 ADV 228648—Michael E. Murman vs Phyllis Marchese, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
