Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228649
Date Died
February 14, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

William Fusco
16188 Pike Blvd.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Applicant

Judith Anne Fusco
16188 Pike Blvd., Apt. B
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Fiduciary

Judith Anne Fusco
16188 Pike Blvd., Apt. B
Brookpark OH 44142
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Text

2017 EST 228649—Estate of William Fusco. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
