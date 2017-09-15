Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228649
- Date Died
- February 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
William Fusco
16188 Pike Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Applicant
Judith Anne Fusco
16188 Pike Blvd., Apt. BBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506
Fiduciary
Judith Anne Fusco
16188 Pike Blvd., Apt. BBrookpark OH 44142
Fiduciary's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506
Text2017 EST 228649—Estate of William Fusco. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
