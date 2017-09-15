Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228655
- Date Died
- June 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Susan M. Free
32 Grandmere Dr.Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Saturday, June 10, 2017
Applicant
Robert V. Free
1913 Lincoln Way NwMassillon OH 44647
Applicant's Attorney
John A. Flask
5923 Broadview Road
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary
Robert V. Free
1913 Lincoln Way NwMassillon OH 44647
Fiduciary's Attorney
John A. Flask
5923 Broadview Road
Parma OH 44134
Text2017 EST 228655—Estate of Susan M. Free. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Flask, atty.
