Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228655
Date Died
June 10, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Susan M. Free
32 Grandmere Dr.
Bedford OH 44146

Applicant

Robert V. Free
1913 Lincoln Way Nw
Massillon OH 44647
Applicant's Attorney
John Alan Flask
John A. Flask
5923 Broadview Road
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 228655—Estate of Susan M. Free. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Flask, atty.
