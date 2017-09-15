Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228656
- Date Died
- June 7, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 26, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Mattie Mcclelland
1441 East 93rd StreetCleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Applicant
Monica Mcclelland
1441 East 93rd StreetCleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228656—Estate of Mattie McClelland. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
