Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228656
Date Died
June 7, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 26, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Mattie Mcclelland
1441 East 93rd Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Applicant

Monica Mcclelland
1441 East 93rd Street
Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Lori Renee Kilpeck
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228656—Estate of Mattie McClelland. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
