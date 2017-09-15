Date Filed Friday, September 15, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228656 Date Died June 7, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 26, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 228656—Estate of Mattie McClelland. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.