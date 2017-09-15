Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228658
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 30, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Martina Maria Holleran
8380 North Akins Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Old Name

Martin Joseph Holleran
8380 North Akins Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Old Name's Attorney
Maya Megan Simek
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 MSC 228658—Re: Martin Joseph Holleran. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 