Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228664
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
July 17, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Gerald L. Palmer
27040 Oakwood Dr.
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Date Died :Monday, July 17, 2017

Applicant

Charlene Lebel
7 Sycamore Dr.
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Susan Blair
The Law Offices of Becky Blair
The Brownhoist Building
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 228664—Estate of Gerald L. Palmer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. S. Blair, atty.
