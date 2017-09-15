Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228664
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- July 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Gerald L. Palmer
27040 Oakwood Dr.Olmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Monday, July 17, 2017
Applicant
Charlene Lebel
7 Sycamore Dr.Olmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Becky Blair
The Brownhoist Building
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 228664—Estate of Gerald L. Palmer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. S. Blair, atty.
