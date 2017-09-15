Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228672
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 12, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Tania Carter
20609 Mountville DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant
Cheryl Bruce
20609 Mountville DriveParma OH 44134
Next of Kin
Tatiana Bruce
4408 Bush Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 GRD 228672—Re: Tania Carter. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.