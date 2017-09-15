Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228672
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Tania Carter
20609 Mountville Drive
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Cheryl Bruce
20609 Mountville Drive
Parma OH 44134

Next of Kin

Tatiana Bruce
4408 Bush Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 GRD 228672—Re: Tania Carter. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
