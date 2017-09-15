Date Filed Friday, September 15, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228672 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 12, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 228672—Re: Tania Carter. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.