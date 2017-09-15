Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228673
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 30, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Michael Matthew Starks
3546 Raymont Blvd.
University Heights OH 44118

Old Name

Michael Eugene Williford
3546 Raymont Blvd.
University Heights OH 44118

Applicant

Brianna Noel Starks
3546 Raymont Blvd.
University Heights OH 44118

Text

2017 MSC 228673—Re: Michael Eugene Williford III. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 