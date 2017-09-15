Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228673
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 30, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Michael Matthew Starks
3546 Raymont Blvd.University Heights OH 44118
Old Name
Michael Eugene Williford
3546 Raymont Blvd.University Heights OH 44118
Applicant
Brianna Noel Starks
3546 Raymont Blvd.University Heights OH 44118
Text2017 MSC 228673—Re: Michael Eugene Williford III. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
