Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228676
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 10, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Lillian Hidalgo-Pino
1251 Worton Road
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Applicant

Kathryn T. Joseph
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Other

Lizzette Mendez-Romain
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 228676—Re: Lillian Hidalgo-Pino. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 