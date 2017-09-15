Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228678
- Date Died
- August 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Bette J. Kintzel
9472 Highland DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Jerome E. Dowling
20800 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Robert Bruce Kintzel
3472 Highland DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Surviving Spouse
Bette J. Kintzel
9472 Highland DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary
Bette J. Kintzel
9472 Highland DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jerome E. Dowling
20800 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 228678—Estate of Robert Bruce Kintzel Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Dowling, atty.
