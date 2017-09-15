Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 15, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228685
Filing Code
LSG

Plaintiff

Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road/ P.o. Box 31776
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Defendant

Dorothy Prorock
c/o Gregory T. Stralka,Gdn., 6509 Brecksville Rd. P.o. Box 31776
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 ADV 228685—Gregory T. Stralka vs Dorothy Prorock. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. G. T. Stralka, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 