Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228685
- Filing Code
- LSG
Plaintiff
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road/ P.o. Box 31776Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Defendant
Dorothy Prorock
c/o Gregory T. Stralka,Gdn., 6509 Brecksville Rd. P.o. Box 31776Independence OH 44131
Text2017 ADV 228685—Gregory T. Stralka vs Dorothy Prorock. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. G. T. Stralka, atty.
